Chardan Capital Trims Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price to $32.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $175.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $21.90.

Insider Activity

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $84,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 543,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,152 shares of company stock worth $145,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

