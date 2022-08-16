Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up about 1.6% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Chart Industries worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Chart Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GTLS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.41. 2,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.42 and a beta of 1.51. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $214.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average of $172.58.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

