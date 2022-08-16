Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Update

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $482.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,990. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.47.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.