Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

CWSRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

CWSRF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

