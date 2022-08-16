ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $828,059.93 and approximately $318,908.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,991.85 or 0.99957726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00048378 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00024817 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.