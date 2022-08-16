Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.11. 95,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671,582. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

