Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,330,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 19,930,000 shares. Currently, 24.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Chewy Trading Up 1.2 %
CHWY traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 4,423,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,884. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -211.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,536.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,309 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.