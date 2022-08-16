Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 21,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.38. 383,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,149,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

