China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Stock Price Down 9.2%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.47 and last traded at $50.47. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

China National Building Material Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78.

China National Building Material Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $4.8516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

