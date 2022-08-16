CIBC Lowers Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target to C$1.00

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Farmers Edge from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Farmers Edge from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Farmers Edge Stock Performance

Shares of FMEGF traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Farmers Edge has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

