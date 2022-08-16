CIBC Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$97.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$102.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.00.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE TD traded up C$1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$88.63. 1,886,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,603. The company has a market cap of C$159.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.59.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.