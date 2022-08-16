CI&T (CINT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. CI&T has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.82 million. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. CI&T has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CI&T by 197.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

