Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,930,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 46,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.18. 14,679,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,069,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

