City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.50

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $90.44, with a volume of 41 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

City Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. City’s payout ratio is presently 40.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

