Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells $120,020.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $120,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,300.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clearfield Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.99. The company had a trading volume of 253,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.38. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $121.88.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several research firms have issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

