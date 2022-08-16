ClinTex CTi Price Up 6% Over Last Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $252,065.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

