Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $74.17 and last traded at $75.01. 15,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,899,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.08.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.2 %

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cloudflare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

