CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CNFinance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 35,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,408. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $162.54 million, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 753.06, a current ratio of 821.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

