Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

CCOI stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.30. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $115,257.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

