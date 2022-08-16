Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
Cohen & Company Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of COHN stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
