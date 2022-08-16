Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 526,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 123.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 613,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Up 1.7 %

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

NYSE:CBD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,266. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

