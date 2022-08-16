Comparing Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) & SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SL Green Realty and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $843.99 million 3.83 $457.06 million $4.52 11.13 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust $296.43 million 0.12 -$132.74 million ($25.51) -0.27

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 9 3 0 2.25 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SL Green Realty and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus target price of $60.51, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 40.01% 6.35% 2.89% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -36.28% -567.66% -5.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

