Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COMP. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Compass from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

