Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 240,870 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

