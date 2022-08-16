Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTG opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
- Is Uber Bait and Switching Its Way to Profitability?
- Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group?
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.