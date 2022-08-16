Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.
