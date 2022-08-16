Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,077,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. Constellium has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.