Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Up 11.0% in July

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 963,700 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 40,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,121,853 shares in the company, valued at $52,908,741.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 40,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,121,853 shares in the company, valued at $52,908,741.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 189,573 shares of company stock worth $1,976,619. 64.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,247,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth about $245,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 132,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 412.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.02 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 26.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

