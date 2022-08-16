Contrasting Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Genel Energy and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 1 3 1 3.00

Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.41%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brigham Minerals pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

68.8% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Brigham Minerals 41.17% 14.52% 12.73%

Volatility & Risk

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genel Energy and Brigham Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.36 -$308.00 million N/A N/A Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 10.59 $50.28 million $2.06 13.69

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genel Energy.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Genel Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 40% working interest Qara Dagh PSC located in KRI; 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira in Morocco. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 63 millions of barrels (MMbbls) of proven net working interest reserves, and 104 MMbbls of proven plus probable net working interest reserves. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

