CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,825,000 after purchasing an additional 195,569 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $308.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average is $156.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.