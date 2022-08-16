Core Alternative Capital Buys 15,534 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.08. 36,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,151. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

