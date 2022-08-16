Core Alternative Capital Buys 28,291 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 324.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 85,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,380. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

