Core Alternative Capital Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,684 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

