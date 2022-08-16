Core Alternative Capital Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,117,000 after buying an additional 123,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day moving average of $218.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

