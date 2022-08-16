Core Alternative Capital Has $485,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1,075.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.61. 204,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,432. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

