Core Alternative Capital Has $570,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 240.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.00. 17,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,840. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.53.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

