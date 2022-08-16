Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 302.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 40.9% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Visa by 9.5% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of V traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.04. The stock had a trading volume of 108,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,995. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $406.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.60.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.