Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 302.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 40.9% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Visa by 9.5% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of V traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.04. The stock had a trading volume of 108,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,995. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $406.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.60.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.