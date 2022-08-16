Core Alternative Capital Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,749,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,052,000 after acquiring an additional 186,056 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NEE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.79. 83,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

