Cormark Raises Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Price Target to C$13.00

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Sylogist Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SYZ opened at C$7.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.54 million and a P/E ratio of 104.86. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$13.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

