Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 941,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,078. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 81,176 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

