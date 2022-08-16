Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CLM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 941,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,078. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $14.75.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
