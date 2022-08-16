Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 1.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. 63,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

