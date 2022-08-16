Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Down 17.3% in July

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 44,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,559,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,951,361. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Coupang

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Coupang by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,901,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Coupang by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614,268 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coupang by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

