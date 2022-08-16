Cowen Upgrades Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABSI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Absci has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Absci by 28.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 205,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the second quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Absci by 1,009.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

