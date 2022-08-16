Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,805 Price Target

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) received a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.48) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($26.95) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,518.75 ($30.43).

LON:REL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,389 ($28.87). 2,420,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,262. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,271.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,293.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2,949.38.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

