Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.44

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001824 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $90.25 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,859.65 or 0.99944894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00047707 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00024930 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.