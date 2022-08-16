Credits (CS) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Credits has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $30,702.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.