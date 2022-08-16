Critical Comparison: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) vs. Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and Take-Two Interactive Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $385.28 million 12.40 $44.60 million $1.28 103.67 Take-Two Interactive Software $3.50 billion 4.21 $418.02 million $1.52 83.81

Profitability

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than SPS Commerce. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SPS Commerce and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 11.46% 10.61% 8.44% Take-Two Interactive Software 4.26% 8.21% 4.55%

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SPS Commerce and Take-Two Interactive Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86 Take-Two Interactive Software 0 6 14 0 2.70

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $161.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus price target of $171.08, suggesting a potential upside of 34.29%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Take-Two Interactive Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community product that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program, OlliOlli World, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division; and free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City, Monster Legends, Two Dots, and Top Eleven. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5; Xbox One; the Nintendo's Switch; personal computers; and mobile comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

