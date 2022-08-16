Critical Contrast: Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) versus Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Pan American Silver -3.76% 3.89% 2.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Pan American Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Pan American Silver 0 0 7 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $32.17, suggesting a potential upside of 80.81%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Pan American Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A Pan American Silver $1.63 billion 2.29 $97.43 million ($0.31) -57.39

Pan American Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

