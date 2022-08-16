Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.58. 201,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 209,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on Critical Elements Lithium from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.94 million and a P/E ratio of -71.82.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

