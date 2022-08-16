Cryptex Finance (CTX) Achieves Market Cap of $13.49 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00016800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $13.49 million and $1.35 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptex Finance is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,355,411 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

