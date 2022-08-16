CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in July

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 810.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

